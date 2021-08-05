Child Rights Commission orders KSEB to ensure power supply 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure power supply to facilitate online education for children, the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) has issued an order directing the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to provide power connection within a week after the completion

of wiring.

The commission said electricity supply should be provided even if the wiring is completed in only one room after ensuring safety standards. The commission has directed the managing director of KSEB to issue an official order to implement the direction. The order was issued by the division bench chaired by K S Nazir Chaliyam and Justice Babita Balraj.

The order states if a child applies for an electricity connection for education purposes and the property owner raises any objection, the application should be directly submitted to the district magistrate. The additional district magistrate must decide on the application within seven days.

The commission said electricity is essential for children to attend online classes and pointed out such applications should be expedited and treated with priority without any routine delay. Ever since the start of the new academic year amidst the pandemic, online classes have been enabled for around 4.5 million students from Class I to XII of state syllabus schools. A large section of the students is facing a slew of challenges to attend online classes.