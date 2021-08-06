Kerala Police team up with Josh app for #SayNo2Dowry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Police, in association with the popular short video application Josh, have joined a campaign named #SayNo2Dowry, to put an end to the social evil in the state. Through the campaign, the police plan to reach out to the youth, a source from the department said. “The initiative is to use social media platforms as a tool to create awareness about dowry which is a punishable offence. The department will be posting videos as a content creator with the hash tag #SayNo2Dowry. After the pandemic, we plan to shoot videos featuring police officers to support the campaign,” said the source.