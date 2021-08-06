Two arrested for assaulting duty doctor at Fort Taluk hospital in Thiruvanathapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two men were arrested by the Fort police for allegedly manhandling a duty doctor at the Fort Taluk hospital on Thursday midnight. Rafeek, 34, of Vallakkadavu and Rasheed, 41, of Karimadom were arrested for attacking Dr Malu Murali, who is working in the casualty department.

The doctor was attacked by the two accused when she enquired about the cause of the wound. The two were also reprimanded for not waiting in the queue and that also prompted them to resort to violence, the police said. The police said the arrested were habitual offenders and were in an inebriated state when the incident occurred.

The doctor's complaint said the accused twisted her arm and tried to tear off her clothes.

Protesting against the incident, the hospital staff boycotted OP. They also alleged that the police arrived late though they were immediately informed about the attack.

Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the hospital and assured the staff of speedy police action. He also promised to ensure security of the doctors and medical staff, especially during night-time. Following this, the staff called off their agitation.