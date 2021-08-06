STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two arrested for assaulting duty doctor at Fort Taluk hospital in Thiruvanathapuram

Protesting against the incident, the hospital staff boycotted OP. They also alleged that the police arrived late though they were immediately informed about the attack.

Published: 06th August 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two men were arrested by the Fort police for allegedly manhandling a duty doctor at the Fort Taluk hospital on Thursday midnight. Rafeek, 34, of Vallakkadavu and Rasheed, 41, of Karimadom were arrested for attacking Dr Malu Murali, who is working in the casualty department.

The doctor was attacked by the two accused when she enquired about the cause of the wound. The two were also reprimanded for not waiting in the queue and that also prompted them to resort to violence, the police said. The police said the arrested were habitual offenders and were in an inebriated state when the incident occurred. 

The doctor's complaint said the accused twisted her arm and tried to tear off her clothes.

Protesting against the incident, the hospital staff boycotted OP. They also alleged that the police arrived late though they were immediately informed about the attack.

Education Minister V Sivankutty visited the hospital and assured the staff of speedy police action. He also promised to ensure security of the doctors and medical staff, especially during night-time. Following this, the staff called off their agitation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fort Taluk Hospital attack on duty doctor
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp