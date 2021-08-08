KTU begins second international placement drive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) is all set to conduct its second international placement through campus recruitment. The recruitment will be done by Virtusa, a US-based MNC with operations in India for the 2022 pass-out students in affiliated colleges of the university The placement will be confined to select branches in B.Tech, M.Tech and MCA. The eligibility will be decided on the basis of the company’s requirements.

The Industry Attachment Cell (IAC) coordinator of the university said evaluation for the students who have applied for the opportunity is likely to commence online soon. Virtusa Team will handle the full evaluation procedure, including the test and interview. After a thorough evaluation process, students who are hired will work from India before migrating to Virtusa’s US headquarters.