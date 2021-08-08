STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Only movement against draconian laws can save democracy: Natasha Narwal

Only a united movement of people against the repressive laws can save democracy, activist Natasha Narwal has said while delivering the 20th N Narendran Memorial Lecture.

Published: 08th August 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Natasha Narwal

Natasha Narwal lost her father to Covid during her incarceration (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Only a united movement of people against the repressive laws can save democracy, activist Natasha Narwal has said while delivering the 20th N Narendran Memorial Lecture. N Narendran was a senior journalist with the Indian Express, Thiruvananthapuram bureau. He had exposed several cases of corruption in public life and was a whistleblower in his own right. 

“The whole country is in a state of war. The government is at war with its people and massive structural changes are happening in laws. An increasing number of people are being branded as anti-nationals. We need to challenge the state violence that is increasing every day,” said Natasha. Giving a lecture on the topic ‘Challenges of reclaiming freedom, democracy and civil rights’, Natasha said the situation we find ourselves is in a state of violence, one of the extraordinary laws and a highly repressive regime that is trying to control the lives of its own people and trying to brand every dissenter as an enemy of the state.    

“The repressive laws and measures are not only used against political dissenters but also Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits. Violence is increasing at an exponential rate day by day,” she said.

Natasha is a doctoral student at the Jawahar Lal Nehru University. She, along with fellow activist Devangna Kalita, was arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracy related to the violence that happened in North East Delhi in February 2020. The court granted her interim bail on May 2021 following her father’s death due to Covid. She was released from Tihar jail on June 17 following a Delhi High Court order. 

To a question on how the pandemic is affecting the mobilisation of people, Natasha said that it was a cause of concern for all activists. “We have seen that with the farmers’ protest. The arena of protest is being contained and surrounded by the police. It feels like a war zone Every opportunity, such as the pandemic, is turned to aid in its repressive acts,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Natasha Narwal
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp