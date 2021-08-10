STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Aiding innovations by differently-abled youth

Ajay Balachandran, hailing from Ottapalam in Palakkad, has been paralysed from the waist down after he met with a road accident 14 years ago.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Training sessions for the first batch  of participants under the Innovation by Youth with Disabilities programme.

Training sessions for the first batch  of participants under the Innovation by Youth with Disabilities programme.

By  Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ajay Balachandran, hailing from Ottapalam in Palakkad, has been paralysed from the waist down after he met with a road accident 14 years ago. Since then, he has been confined to a wheelchair. Being quadriplegic, Ajay had his share of difficulties. However, he was determined to do something useful for society. After attending the Innovation by Youth with Disabilities (I-YwD) programme by the Kerala Development and Strategic Innovation Council (K-DISC), he started working on his dream.

Ajay Balachandran

Though Ajay was working on a biodiesel project, he dropped the idea after realising that the project wasn’t feasible. He then started working on another project, an assistive technology device that would help people enhance their limited mobility. It was done in collaboration with Shankar S, another participant who has cerebral palsy and is confined to crutches after meeting with a tragic accident.

“We thought of coming up with the assistive device as we know the difficulties faced by people with limited mobility. Currently, we are working on the prototype which will be completed in a few months,” says Ajay. Maneesh Raj, a mechanical engineer from Varkala is providing them with technical support. Fahiz Mohammad, a visually impaired person, is also working on an innovative project for travellers which will also be launched soon.

The pilot programme of I-YWD was launched in 2019. The programme implemented by the National Institute of Speech and Hearing (NISH) has been helping differently-abled youth to explore their talents. 

Highlighting the concept of the initiative, Shakeela K T, assistant programme manager of K-DISC, says, “In 2018, when we introduced the Young Innovators Programme, it wasn’t inclusive for children with disabilities. So, the next year we thought of launching a project exclusively for differently-abled people. Out of the 195 applications, 19 were selected for further training.” K-DISC also supports the youth by funding their project, added Shakeela.

The process includes training in innovation and entrepreneurship, customised learning and also providing networking opportunities with a mentor or domain experts. “The entire programme is designed to make it accessible and relevant to differently-abled youth. The programme prepares each participant to develop their idea and see it to fruition. In the pilot phase, about 19 participants aged between 15 and 40  were trained to develop their innovations through offline sessions,” Avaneesh, project coordinator of I-YwD said. “Since no such programme was conducted before in the state, we had to plan everything from scratch. This year, training will be held online. Live sessions will also be provided if needed,” added Avaneesh.

How to apply 
People who are a resident of Kerala and have a valid disability certificate issued by the Kerala government can register by sending an SMS/WhatsApp “IYWD” to 6238848716 or email to iywd@nish.ac.in. The last date for applying is August 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp