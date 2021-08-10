STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Special food squads for Onam

The squads will carry out inspections at manufacturing units, baker y outlets, restaurants, grocery shops and vegetable markets.

Published: 10th August 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

With the Onam around the corner, the demand for chips has gone up. Chips being prepared at a wayside shop in Thiruvananthapuram | B P DEEPU

With the Onam around the corner, the demand for chips has gone up. Chips being prepared at a wayside shop in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure the availability of good quality food products in the market during Onam season, the district wing of the Food Safety Department has stepped up surveillance and deployed special squads to conduct drives in the capital. The squads will carry out inspections at manufacturing units, baker y outlets, restaurants, grocery shops and vegetable markets.

Assistant commissioner of food safety ( Thiruvanan - thapuram) Alex K Issac told TNIE that the squad’s work began on Monday and would continue for the next two weeks. “We have formed four squads to cover the entire district and they will conduct inspections to book violations. This is the time when the demand for milk, oil and fried items like chips and other snacks is high.

There is a tendency to use harmful synthetic colours which can harm people’s health. Our primary aim would be to prevent such usage and ensure only labelled proprietary products are sold in the market,” said Alex. He said use of harmful synthetic colours would trigger hear t and kidney ailments. “Due to the lockdown, many shops and restaurants have been shut for a long time and during Onam, food business operator s would reopen. Our squads would be keeping a tab on such shops to make sure that all hygienic conditions are met,” said Alex. He said surveillance and statutory samples would be collected during the drives and strict action would be taken against violators.

In July, as part of a special drive, the food safety authorities collected around 540 surveillance samples and 93 statutory samples. “Despite all the challenges, we are trying to keep a close tab on the quality of the products. As many as 362 raids were conducted last month. We had collected several samples of jaggery, rice, sugar, proprietary foods, oil etc, and have booked two food business operators for selling unsafe food,” he said. Around 481 samples were tested using the mobile testing laboratory of food safety as par t of routine surveillance during July. “We had collected around 262 water samples and around 125 were found to have less pH value,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp