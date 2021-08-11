Kerala engineering student develops smart pulse oximeter

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The devastating effect of the second wave of the pandemic is slowly receding and life is limping back to normal. However, as experts warn of a third wave, more efforts are needed to make the state self-sufficient in handling any kind of exigency. To meet the rising demand for pulse oximeters and ensure accuracy, a student of Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology has developed a smart pulse oximeter that is cost-effective and can be easily used with the help of a smartphone application.

Named ‘OxiFine’, the device has been developed by Vishnu P Kumar, a third-year electronics and communication engineering student. Highlighting the idea behind the innovation, Vishnu said, “In a programme organised by APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), many colleges were called on to develop pulse oximeter and ventilators to tackle the crisis. It was a recent report on the high price of pulse oximeters that prompted me to develop one that is affordable and accurate.”

The device was developed under the mentorship of Arun J S, assistant professor, department of electronics and communication engineering. “The device can monitor pulse rate in beats per minute (BPM) and SpO2 level in percentage using the companion mobile application.

The device doesn’t have a display unit. Instead, readings of the person can be assessed by anyone using the mobile application. Since the device can be powered by a micro-B USB power adapter, batteries can be avoided which ultimately helps in reducing the size and complexity of the product,” shares Vishnu, who also specialises in robotics technology. Reflective sensors have been used instead of the conventional transmission type ones for accurate readings said Vishnu.

“The ultimate objective is to ensure sustainable availability of pulse oximeters in the current scenario. The device has already been validated by Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for further research and development,” said Arun. Vishnu said they will provide intellectual support and help the production of devices in various colleges with the help of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDCs), Fablabs and mini Fablabs initiated by the Kerala Startup Mission.