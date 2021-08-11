Man gets 8-year RI in Pocso case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pocso special fast-track Court handed down eight-year rigorous imprisonment to a 51-year-old man for sexually abusing a six-year-old child. Anil Kumar of Malayinkeezhu was sentenced by Judge R Jayakrishnan for abusing his friend’s daughter in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on the convict. Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan, . The court, meanwhile, issued a warrant against the victim’s father, who is the second accused in the case.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Social media accounts from neighbouring countries active to malign Pakistan: NSA Moeed Yusuf
Covid third wave threat: Odisha to conduct RT-PCR test of children coming to hospitals
WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya sing Sholay's 'Dosti' song
One arrested in connection with Shillong bomb blast
Passage of OBC bill landmark moment for nation: PM Narendra Modi
Bajrang Punia's focus calmed down coach Shako ahead of bronze bout during Tokyo Olymppics 2020