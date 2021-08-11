Man gets 8-year RI in Pocso case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pocso special fast-track Court handed down eight-year rigorous imprisonment to a 51-year-old man for sexually abusing a six-year-old child. Anil Kumar of Malayinkeezhu was sentenced by Judge R Jayakrishnan for abusing his friend’s daughter in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of `10,000 on the convict. Special Public Prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan, . The court, meanwhile, issued a warrant against the victim’s father, who is the second accused in the case.