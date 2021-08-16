STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID-19 containment zones declared in Thiruvananthapuram district

District collector Navjot Khosa has said that only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, vegetables, dairy products, meat and  fish will be allowed to function between 7 am and 7 pm.

Published: 16th August 2021 04:07 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fifth, 10th and 14th wards of Cherunniyoor panchayat  were declared containment zones on Sunday, while Kadambravaram and Chakkudy areas of the 17th ward of Pazhayakunnummel grama panchayat have been declared micro-containment zones.  

District collector Navjot Khosa has said that only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, vegetables, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed and poultry feed will be allowed to function between 7 am and 7 pm. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can remain open till 5pm everyday. Restaurants and hotels can operate only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30pm. 

Dine-in and takeaways are not allowed at these areas. Public have been asked to purchase essential items from shops closest to their home. Markets will not be allowed to operate. Meanwhile, the district authorities have withdrawn the third and 20th wards of Attingal municipality from the list of containment zones.

TPR remains low

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Sunday reported 927 new COVID cases.  The test positivity rate is 8.1 percent which is lower than the state average of 15.11. Four deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,174 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 9.521 patients are still under treatment in the district.

Among the new positive cases, 894 were infected through local transmission. Of them, two people are health workers.  The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 34,271.

