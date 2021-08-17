Attingal municipality serves memo on staff for throwing fish on road

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Attingal municipality on Monday served memo on two staff for throwing fish on road from the basket of a fisherwoman last week. The memo has been issued to junior health inspector Mubarak Ismail and contingent worker Shibu. This is the first action taken by the local body since the incident took place on August 10.

According to S Kumari, Attingal municipal chairperson, the memo was issued to the two as per official procedure. “They have been asked to give an explanation on the incident within 48 hours. We will take further action based on it and the report by the inquiry commission constituted by the municipality. Prima facie, it is understood that they have committed a mistake. We will take strong action against them based on the reports,” she told TNIE.

The LDF-ruled Attingal municipality had courted controversy after its staff threw away a portion of fish which were kept for sale on the wayside. As if this was not enough, the municipality staff took away the rest of the fish in her basket in their garbage truck.

The visuals of the incident went viral soon putting the state government on the backfoot. The middle-aged woman Alphonsa was selling fish sitting on the wayside in a place under the municipality limits. Terming the space a prohibited area for selling fish, the staff forcefully took the fish from her and threw them on the ground. The staff collected the fish and put them into the garbage truck along with the remaining fish in her basket.

She was pleading to the staff bending down to their feet as selling fish was her lone source of income and livelihood. When she failed to stop the khaki-clad officials from throwing away the fish, she fell down and rolled on the road crying for help.

Explanation sought

The memo was issued as per official procedure. “They have been asked to give an explanation on the incident within 48 hours. We will take further action based on it and the report by the inquiry commission constituted by the municipality. Prima facie, it is understood that they have committed a mistake, said S Kumari, municipal chairperson.