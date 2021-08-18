KSRTC to honour hockey sensation PR Sreejesh with special bus

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC has decided to honour Olympian P R Sreejesh, who’s crucial saves as goaltender of the national hockey team helped the country clinch a bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics, by depicting his action pictures on a city bus. The bus, RSC 466, of the city depot will tour different parts of the district with the message ‘Sreejesh India’s Pride’ in the coming days.

The attempt was made to inspire future generation to emulate Sreejesh, said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar. The design has been carried out by the A K Shinu, a KSRTC employee. He was assisted by Mahesh Kumar, Navas and Amir of the city depot.