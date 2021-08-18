Three years on, Chalai heritage project still stuck

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the tourism department came forward to give a makeover to the heritage buildings in the city, the much-touted heritage street project of 400-year-old Chalai Market on the lines of SM Street in Kozhikode has come to a standstill. Though the project was launched in 2018 with a plan to have various features to make it a tourism-cum-commercial destination, only 10% of the work has been completed.The first phase includes renovating the vegetable market, constructing a walkway, an amenity centre, and installation of two traditional gates at East Fort and Killippalam. However, only a part of the vegetable market has been completed.

The lack of coordination between various stakeholders such as the tourism department, Smart City project under the city corporation and PWD is said to be the reason for the delay. This project is envisaged as a major heritage street presenting the antiquity of the commercial hub of the city.

Architect G Sankar’s Habitat technology group is the contractor of the project. Two years ago, the project was revised to link it with the Smart City Mission project for constructing a smart street in the market connecting the three-kilometre-long road from East Fort to Killipalam which included the makeover of Aryasala junction. However, nothing has happened after the inauguration of the one part of the vegetable market comprising 233 shops last year with much fanfare.

Habitat group needs to modify the market by constructing two gates at both ends of the street and construct the amenity centre and other modifications. Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited has the responsibility of constructing a smart road by shifting all utilities including power lines underground. “Though the pandemic affected the project, it is time to revive it. Unfortunately, the project is stuck now. Only a part of the vegetable market has been completed. We need to take up the work at the earliest,” said Sankar.

As part of the project, the power and other utility lines will be shifted underground. A waste management project will also be implemented along with the Suchitwa Mission, corporation and TRIDA. Traffic will be regulated to provide ease of shopping. Of these, the Smart City company has the responsibility of shifting utility lines, road surfacing and construction of footpaths.

According to Smart City project general manager (Operations) Sanoop Gopikrishna, efforts are on to start the smart road work. “We will start shifting the utility lines soon. We are a funding agency. Kerala Road Fund Board has to execute the project. For the project, KRFB needs to do some preparatory work with the help of PWD as the electric lines and others will be placed underground. The preliminary proceedings have started and the work will begin soon,” he said.Meanwhile, the tourism officials were unavailable for comment.

FEATURES

The proposed heritage street will run from East Fort to Killippalam. The street will have graffiti walls showcasing the history of the commercial area. The walkway will have a roof and benches will be provided for shoppers to relax. Flower pots will add to the aesthetics of the avenue.

The entry to the market from the Gandhi Park side will feature a gateway modelled on the lines of the East Fort gate. A gate will be constructed at Killipalam side too. Similar colour schemes will be followed on the advertising boards. A statue of former Travancore Diwan Raja Kesavadas will be installed at Aryasala junction.

The Chalai Heritage Street project was proposed to alter the disorganised character of the street and develop a heritage street. For the project, the Centre’s Smart City programme had sanctioned Rs 16 crore, while the tourism department had given Rs 10 crore. So far, only Rs 5 crore has been spent for renovating the vegetable market alone.