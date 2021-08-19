Evacuate Indians, allow refugees from Afghanistan: Binoy Viswam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens stranded in Afghanistan. The India should also allow refugees from Afghanistan irrespective of their religion, the CPI MP has demanded.

In a letter to the PM, Binoy said the Centre should closely assess the conditions on the ground in Afghanistan and evacuate Indians. He requested the Centre to extend refugee status to all Afghan citizens who wish to relocate to India in view of the resurgence of the Taliban.

The visa of Afghan citizens, especially students studying at educational institutions in India at present, should be extended, he said. “Civilian life is of utmost importance and the Centre must do everything it can to protect the innocent people who have fallen victims to the conflict,” he said, urging the Centre to formulate an inclusive strategy to support Afghan citizens.