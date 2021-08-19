Govt’s pookkalam contest gets tremendous response

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism’s global Pookkalam contest has received warm response from within the country and abroad, as hordes of Malayalis continue to register for the online event on floral decoration which is the highlight of Onam competition. The government is hosting the virtual competition, titled ‘Viswa Manavikathayude Loka Onapookkalam’, in the backdrop of Covid that has forced Malayalis to remain indoors and celebrate the harvest festival. Kerala Tourism is also readying a comprehensive video programme featuring folk arts by the state’s performers who are in financial difficulties owing to the pandemic. The 15-minute clips will be beamed online through audio-visual and social media.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the international Pookkalam contest gives a common platform to both Malayali diaspora who are unable to visit Kerala during Onam and Keralites who miss their opportunity for social get-togethers this year owing to Covid conditions. “The theme of the event sends across the Onam message of unity and fraternity,” he noted. Individuals, organisations/associations can vie for honours. Registrations are on at https://www.keralatourism.org/contest/pookkalam2021, where the Pookkalam image can be uploaded till August 23 midnight.

The jury under the Department of Tourism will evaluate the Pookkalams and select 100 from among them. They will be uploaded onto the website of the department. The contestants will be awarded first, second and third prizes in two categories: individual and organisation/association. There will be 10 consolation prizes. Also, all participants will be given a special Onam gift.