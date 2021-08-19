STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt’s pookkalam contest gets tremendous response

The jury under the Department of Tourism will evaluate the Pookkalams and select 100 from among them.

Published: 19th August 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

(Manu R Mavelil | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Tourism’s global Pookkalam contest has received warm response from within the country and abroad, as hordes of Malayalis continue to register for the online event on floral decoration which is the highlight of Onam competition. The government is hosting the virtual competition, titled ‘Viswa Manavikathayude Loka Onapookkalam’, in the backdrop of Covid that has forced Malayalis to remain indoors and celebrate the harvest festival. Kerala Tourism is also readying a comprehensive video programme featuring folk arts by the state’s performers who are in financial difficulties owing to the pandemic. The 15-minute clips will be beamed online through audio-visual and social media.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said the international Pookkalam contest gives a common platform to both Malayali diaspora who are unable to visit Kerala during Onam and Keralites who miss their opportunity for social get-togethers this year owing to Covid conditions. “The theme of the event sends across the Onam message of unity and fraternity,” he noted. Individuals, organisations/associations can vie for honours. Registrations are on at https://www.keralatourism.org/contest/pookkalam2021, where the Pookkalam image can be uploaded till August 23 midnight.

The jury under the Department of Tourism will evaluate the Pookkalams and select 100 from among them. They will be uploaded onto the website of the department. The contestants will be awarded first, second and third prizes in two categories: individual and organisation/association. There will be 10 consolation prizes. Also, all participants will be given a special Onam gift. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pookkalam Onam
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp