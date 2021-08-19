STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protests stall toll collection at Thiruvallam

A final decision on toll collection will be taken only after talks between political parties and the district collector

Published: 19th August 2021

workers stage protests at the toll plaza at Thiruvallam on the NH 66 bypass stretch from Kazhakoottam to Karode on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Toll collection at the newly opened toll plaza at Thiruvallam on the NH-66 bypass stretch from Kazhakoottam to Karode, that was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, has been temporarily put on hold in the wake of protests by political parties and local people.A final decision on toll collection will be taken only after discussions between representatives of political parties and the district collector. An assurance to this effect was given by officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) which had to face huge protests at the toll booth.

Congress and CPM workers staged separate protests at the toll plaza demanding that no collection should be made from motorists before completing the entire stretch of the bypass. The political parties also demanded that travel through the toll plaza should be made free of cost for motorists who reside within a 20-km radius from the toll booth.

The protests organised by the District Congress Committee was led by Kovalam MLA M Vincent. 
Toll collection that began at 8am was put on hold after Congress workers staged a blockade at the toll plaza. CPM workers under the aegis of Thiruvallam West Local Committee also staged a blockade. The protests were inaugurated by CPM local committee member Thiruvallam Udayan. 

The move to start toll collection without opening up the entire 43-kilometre NH stretch from Kazhakkootam to Karode for traffic had met with stiff opposition from all sections.  At present, traffic is allowed till Kovalam. The highway is blocked from Kovalam to Mukkola even after its construction is complete due to the pending work of the 16.3-kilometre stretch from Mukkola to Karode, near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.  

It was pointed out that move to collect toll would prompt motorists to skip the toll gate. A feasibility study by the National Transport and Research Centre (NATPAC) had also pointed out the possibility of people using the road via Thiruvallam, Pachalloor and Vazhamuttom to skip the toll payment. 
Despite these factors, NHAI had proceeded with the move to set up the toll gate at Thiruvallam.

