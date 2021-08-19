Total lockdown in Thottavaram ward as Covid cases increase

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Complete lockdown has been announced in the Thottavaram ward (Ward 28) in Attingal municipality after the weekly infection population ratio rose above eight per cent.Restrictions will be in effect from midnight of Wednesday. District collector Navjot Khosa has said that seven regions in the district that showed an increased spread of Covid have been declared as containment zones.

The weekly infection population ratio in the Thottavaram ward is 10.7. Strict lockdown restrictions will continue until it reaches below eight. Only shops selling essential items will be allowed to operate in these areas from 7 am to 7 pm.

Containment zones announced

Ward numbers 25, 36 and 39 of Nedumangad municipality, ward number 10 of Varkala municipality and ward number 6 of Attingal municipality have been declared as containment zones. Kottumoola Colony in ward number 24 of Varkala municipality and Valiyavila area in ward number 6 of Manampur panchayat have been declared as micro-containment zones. Only shops and bakeries selling food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, milk, dairy products, meat, fish, animal feed, fodder and poultry feed are allowed to function here.

These shops can be opened from 7 am to 7 pm. Ration shops, Maveli stores, Supplyco shops and Milma booths can be opened daily till 5 pm. Restaurants and hotels can open only for home delivery from 7am to 7.30 pm. Dine-in, takeaways and parcels are not allowed. People should buy goods from shops near their homes as much as possible. All shops not belonging to the above category will remain closed. Markets will not be allowed to operate, the collector has announced.

E-commerce companies can operate from seven in the morning to two in the afternoon for delivery. The collector also said that containment zones will be under strict police control.The lockdown restrictions imposed on ward number 36 of the Nedumangad municipality have been lifted after the weekly infection population ratio fell below eight per cent.