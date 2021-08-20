Children’s internet radio from Kerala sets incredible record

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sahithy Vani Internet Radio has earned a place in the Incredible Book of Records as the world’s first radio being run by children. Noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan gave away the record certificate to the founder of the radio Binny Sahithy. The certificate was handed over to Sahithy Vani team members. The function was held at the residence of Adoor Gopalakrishnan in Akkulam.

Incredible Book of Records adjudicator P K Kumar, Kerala State Institute for Children’s Literature director Palliyara Sreedharan and Sahithy Vani directors were present. Launched on World Students’ Day in November 2020, Sahithy Vani sees the active participation of students from different countries as members and presenters. School radio consultant and teacher Binny Sahithy is the founder of the radio. “This radio is very useful for developing creativity in children. The concept behind this was to introduce a radio revolution in schools in Kerala,” Binny Sahithy has said.

Alu Krishna, a Class 11 student of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram, is the director of the radio. Alok Prapanch, a class 12 student of St Mary’s Higher Secondary School is the chief programme director.

The radio station was considered for the record as it was one started by children during the time of lockdown, said Incredible Book chief editor Deepak Sharma.