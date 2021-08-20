Police excess: Tribal bodies approach Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the recent police atrocity against a tribal leader at Attappadi, a collective of tribal organisations in the region has approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking a high-level probe into the incident.The organisations, including CPM-backed Adivasi Kshema Samithi, also put forth a slew of demands, including the enforcement of the Forest Rights Act.The Sholayur police had taken Choriyan Mooppan and his son V S Murukan into custody around two weeks following a dispute between relatives.

“Though the tribal leader had lodged a complaint with the Sholayur Police on August 3 over the dispute, there was no proper response. Also it’s heard that a land-related issue involving an NGO in the region is behind the dispute. Hence, there should be a comprehensive probe,” said the petition given to the chief minister by Rajendra Prasad of Thump, of Adivasi Kshema Samithi, K A Ramu of Karara tribal hamlet, Marutha Moopan of Mooppans’ Assembly, Konan Vandari of Mooppans’ Council, and Jayaram A of Adivasi Congress. They demanded that in view of the recent issue, a Land Commission be set up to study and address issues.