Tight schedule of Plus-I model exam draws flak

Besides, the students would get only a day’s gap between the model exam and the Plus One Board exams scheduled from September 6 to 17, it is pointed out.

Published: 20th August 2021 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After facing widespread complaints over its decision to go ahead with the first year Higher Secondary examinations from September 6 without providing adequate online classes to students, the General Education Department has now drawn flak for hurriedly scheduling a Plus One model examination from August 31 to September 4.

Owing to the tight schedule of the model exam, students will have to attend both morning and evening sessions which means around five and a half hours of exams every day.  Besides, the students would get only a day’s gap between the model exam and the Plus One Board exams scheduled from September 6 to 17, it is pointed out.

“The mental and physical stress on students due to the tight model exam schedule should be taken into account. Besides, the students have not been given adequate time for clearing their doubts with their teachers before the commencement of the Plus One Board exam,” said S Manoj of Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association.It is pointed out that the students, who are currently in Plus Two class, have not got proper contact classes.

