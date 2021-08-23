STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Neeruravu’ to recharge groundwater of Pullampara

The watershed conservation project is being implemented with participation of the local community; first phase in Chullalam 

Published: 23rd August 2021 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A model watershed conservation project has begun in Pullampara grama panchayat in the capital with the active participation of the local community. It aims at recharging the groundwater through a slew of programmes and also livelihood projects for local communities.

This is a pilot project of the state mission of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for soil and water conservation in the state. Titled ‘Neeruravu’, the first phase of the project is being implemented in the Chullalam watershed under the Pullampara panchayat. Programmes for recharging of water resources,  including house wells and income generation for the people will be implemented in about 266 hectares of land falling in the Mukkudi and Chullalam wards, according to panchayat president Rajesh P V.

A GIS-based survey is the first work wherein details of water resources, land holdings and crops would be recorded. “Projects to rejuvenate the water resources are given priority. All wells under the project area would be recharged free of cost. Compost pits and soak pits will be also built at households,” Rajesh said.

All the works will be executed through the MGNREGS programme. The project will also see a shift in the course of the MGNREGS which, so far, were scattered works such as farming and public road improvement works. The ‘Neeruravu’ is a comprehensive project involving activities for environment conservation, scientific farming and sustainable livelihood.

‘Neeruravu’ will cover four watershed areas in the panchayat in phases, Rajesh said. “The asset development works will significantly improve the income of local communities. Eligible families will be given assets free of cost. They would be cowsheds, poultry sheds, goat sheds, azolla tanks, biogas plants, compost and soak pits. Support will also be given for fodder grass cultivation,” he said.

One lakh fruit bearing trees would be grown as part of the project. “We are highly optimistic of the programme. The panchayat once produced surplus agricultural products and had sufficient drinking water for all households. But now we face a severe drinking water shortage during summer. The project will help us resolve the issue in a couple of years,” Rajesh said. 

The water conservation activities will be undertaken in the catchment areas as part of a massive programme for rejuvenating the Vamanapuram river. The pilot phase of the river conservation project is in Pullampara, where 12 kilometres of the river flows through.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram NREGA Neeruravu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp