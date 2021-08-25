RPF officials save life of woman after unsuccessful bid to board moving train in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: A timely intervention by two Railway Protection Force officers helped in saving the life of a woman passenger who unsuccessfully tried to board a moving train at Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station.

The incident happened on August 16, when the passenger attempted to board Kerala Express started (Train No. 02625 ) from Platform No.4. She could not enter the coach as she had anticipated. Instead she clung on to the hand rails of the door of the coach and was about to fall down in the gap between the moving train and the platform.

Two RPF officers, M Anil Kumar and P SIJI who are sub-inspector and assistant sub-inspector respectively, rushed to the door of the coach to save the passenger. They supported her and thereby prevented her from falling from the moving train. As the train was running, both the officials lifted and removed her from the door of the coach and saved her life.

R Mukund, divisional railway manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division, appreciated the timely act done

by the RPF officers and staff.

