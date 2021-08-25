STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Toll collection stopped again at Thiruvallam following protests by Congress, CPM workers

A group of local CPM workers also staged a sit-in at the second gate of the toll booth.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tiruchy toll booth

Representative picture of a toll booth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Toll collection at the newly opened toll plaza at Thiruvallam on the NH-66 bypass stretch from Kazhakootam to Karode has been stopped again following strong protests from Congress and CPM workers. 

The workers staged a sit-in for two-and-half hours from 10am after the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) decided to restart the toll collection from 8am on Tuesday. The NHAI officials said that they decided to restart the toll collection after a consensus was reached with a meeting with CPM workers on Monday.

Last week, the toll collection which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday was stopped similarly by the political parties and local people. When the toll collection started on Tuesday, many motorists who were unaware, had to pay `70 for those who had Fastag and `140 for those who did not have Fastag. Some of them have protested and had a quarrel with the staff of the toll booth. At 10am, the Congress workers led by Kovalam MLA M Vincent blocked the gate of the toll booth and staged a sit-in. 

According to him, the toll collection by the NHAI was unscientific as the people had to pay a toll for travelling just three kilometres for reaching Kovalam or Vizhinjam from Thiruvallam. He also said the local people should get an exemption from the toll as they have been using this stretch for the last 35 years. 

“We are not against toll collection. We will support it once the NHAI will give a free pass for motorists from nine villages around Thiruvallam and after opening the Mukkola to Karode stretch for traffic. If the NHAI continue toll collection, we will start an indefinite sit-in from Wednesday”, Vincent said.

A group of local CPM workers also staged a sit-in at the second gate of the toll booth. “Though the NHAI convened a meeting with them, no consensus was reached and it was a farce”, a CPM worker said.However, the toll collection stopped for the day and a meeting was also scheduled at 4pm with the political parties at the office at the toll booth itself. In the meeting, 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Toll collection Thiruvallam CPM Congress
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp