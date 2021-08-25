VK Madhu likely to face CPM action

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and former district panchayat president V K Madhu is likely to face party disciplinary action. Madhu, now a CPM district secretariat member, could be demoted to the party district committee.

The party commission which probed into a complaint of Madhu deliberately keeping away from Aruvikkara candidate G Stephen’s election campaigning has submitted its report before the party leadership. It is learnt that the commission has pointed out lapses on the part of Madhu.

“It’s a balanced report. The report has pointed out lapses on the part of Madhu in keeping away from campaigning for one week. Also, he didn’t attend two meetings convened by party state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. Meanwhile, the commission has also termed the complaint against Madhu by the Vithura area secretary as baseless,” said a source.

In the wake of complaints that Madhu indulged in ways in getting Stephen lose the polls, the CPM had entrusted a three-member commission to probe the alleged lapses.The commission comprised district secretariat members C Jayan Babu, C Ajayakumar and K C Vikraman. The commission felt that the senior leader had deliberately stayed away from poll campaign, thereby affecting the electoral campaign.

The CPM district secretariat and committee that will meet in the presence of state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan on August 27 will discuss the report. The district leadership will finalise the action to be taken and subsequently intimate the state leadership in this regard.The CPM district secretariat had first proposed V K Madhu’s name as party candidate from Aruvikkara, but the state leadership had later come up with G Stephen’s name. Following this, Madhu kept away from campaigning.