Notice served on 85 eateries for violating food safety laws

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special squads of the food safety department conducted as many as 362 inspections this month in various eateries in the district. A total of 85 eateries were served notices for violation of laws. The inspections were carried out to ensure adulterated milk products, coconut oil and other products do not enter the market during the Onam season.

Four special squads conducted drives in the capital city. According to the assistant commissioner of food safety, Thiruvananthapuram, Alex K Isaac, the district was divided into four zones. “Since there is a high demand for fried items such as chips and other snacks during the festival, the tendency of reusing the cooking oil is high which can have harmful effects. Many also use artificial food colours in their products. The raids were carried out to check all these violations,” said Alex.

“Every year, during Onam, inspections are conducted to ensure quality food products are sold. This year, special focus was given on restaurants and other manufacturing units. Besides the unhygienic surroundings, some restaurants committed severe violations. While notices were served to many food outlets, others with minor violations were let off with a fine,” said A V Magufirath, a food safety officer. Retail shops were also inspected. “As many retail shops reopened ahead of the festival, there were lesser chances of selling sub-standard and expired products,” said the officer.

During the inspection, the special food squads collected statutory samples and took strict action against the offenders. “More than 38 statutory samples from different outlets were collected. One food outlet was closed down due to severe violation of laws such as lack of necessary documents and licence apart from working in unhygienic conditions. A total fine of `50,000 was collected during the drive from the violators,” said the food safety official.

In a soup

362 inspections this month

85 food outlets served notice

38 statutory samples collected

1 outlet shutdown

due to violations

