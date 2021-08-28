Special UN status for Dr Kalam Smriti International

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Kalam Smriti International, a Thiruvananthapuram-based non-government organisation (NGO) devoted to late President APJ Abdul Kalam has been granted special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations.

In the past five years, the organisation has launched many projects to inspire the youth. Apart from organising discussions, workshops, international conferences, the organisation has established a Dr Kalam Smriti International Excellence Award for global leaders.

So far, presidents and prime ministers of Maldives, Mauritius and Bangladesh have received the awards.

The Kalam Smriti Science and Space Museum located inside the organisation’s campus in Poovachal was also visited by many leaders including the Prime Minister of Nepal.

The UN devised the system for deserving NGOs to fulfil the promises in its charter.