Lockdown in 12 municipal wards, 5 panchayats in district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stringent lockdown restrictions have been imposed at five panchayats and 12 municipal wards in the district for one week starting Monday with the Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) crossing seven. On Saturday, the state government had informed that lockodwn would be imposed at places where WIPR is greater than 7.

Kilimanoor, Mudakkal, Nanniyode, Pazhayakunnummel and Pulimath are the panchayats that will be under strict lockdown apart from wards 5, 12, 14, 16, 23, 24, 28 in Attingal municipality and 11, 14, 20, 21 and 36 wards in Nedumangad municipality.

Only shops selling essential items in these areas will be allowed to operate.The shops will be open from 7 am to 7 pm, District collector Navjyot Khosa said. Meanwhile, curbs were lifted from the wards 4 and 10 of Attingal municipality and ward 24 of Varkala municipality.