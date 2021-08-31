Collector warns of action against doctoring Covid awareness videos

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District collector Navjot Khosa said on Monday that spreading fake messages by altering and editing the videos prepared by the district administration for Covid awareness campaign would invite punishment. The collector was responding to the video circulating in the name of the district administration.

She said awareness videos are a powerful tool to help in specific situations and hence its misuse was reprehensible and would create misunderstanding among the people. The video, which includes excerpts from an awareness video titled ‘Maskaanu Veeran’ released on May 14, 2020, by the district administration, is now being circulated on social media in another edited format. With political, social, and religious references. Police have launched an investigation to find the culprits who edited the video clip. The collector said the district administration has not made such a video and will take strict action against those who made the video clip.

1,700 NEW CASES AS TPR SHOWS A SLIGHT DIP

T’Puram: The district on Monday reported 1,700 fresh Covid cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 14.85 which is lower than the state average of 16.74. A total of eight deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. As many as 1,409 patients recovered on the day, while 13,694 patients are still under treatment in the district. Of these, two persons are health workers. The total persons who are under surveillance in the district is 30,729.

Containment zones

T’Puram: 13 wards in the district were declared as containment zones and two places have been declared as micro-containment zones. Stringent lockdown has been imposed in all these wards, District Collector Navjot Khosa said here on Monday. Wards 6,8 and 10 of Uzhamalakkal panchayat, Ward 10 of Vamanapuram panchayat, Ward 22 of Attingal municipality, Wards 8 and 9 of Parassala panchayat, Ward 7 of Peringammala panchayat, Ward 5 of Vakkom panchayat and Wards 3,4, 5 and 7 of Nedumangad municipality have been declared containment zones.