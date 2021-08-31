STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal dog breeders come under scanner

Now, with the High Court ordering mandatory registration for breeders, the corporation is gearing up to enforce the regulations, but it won’t be easy. 

Published: 31st August 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:20 AM

Pic| BP Deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change came out with the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules in 2017, the state government is yet to take measures to implement them in Kerala. Now, with the High Court ordering mandatory registration for breeders, the corporation is gearing up to enforce the regulations, but it won’t be easy. 

According to M N Jayachandran, a former member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, dog breeding and sale is a mushrooming business in the state. There are hardly any rules to curb unscientific backyard breeding being done for commercial benefits. 

“All breeding activities happening in the state are illegal and the Animal Husbandry Department is turning a blind eye towards this. The state doesn’t have an active animal welfare board since last April. Now, the government has initiated efforts to reconstitute one. As per the norms, the breeders should be registered with the Animal Welfare Board,” he said.

Latha Indira, secretary, People for Animal (PFA), said many breeders are exploiting animals for easy money and abandon them when weak and unhealthy. “Currently there is no uniform practice and procedure to regulate this,” said Latha, adding that there are around 500 illegal breeders in the Thiruvananthapuram district alone. 

Objectives of Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules 2017

Ensure the welfare of dogs in breeding centres
Confer power of inspection of such premises/establishments 
Ensure proper maintenance of records by such facilities
Regulate the sale of dogs and pups

General rules for commercial breeding

Owners keeping dogs for breeding should obtain the necessary licence from the local authorities
All licencees shall prominently display their licence and registration certificate
All licensed pet shops should source pups from licenced and registered breeders

Comments

