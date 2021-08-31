KITE completes piloting of G-suite online platform for classes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has completed the piloting of G-Suite online platform in 426 schools, which was introduced this year as a continuation to the ‘First Bell’ digital classes through KITE VICTERS in view of the Covid pandemic.

The piloting was initiated in GVHSS Pirappancode in Thiruvananthapuram district during July last week was then extended as a trial run in 34 VHSE schools. In continuation to this, the piloting was completed in 426 schools (153 high schools, 141 higher secondary schools and 132 VHSE) in August. A total of 76,723 students and 8,372 teachers have successfully utilised the various features of the online platform using their dedicated login IDs.

KITE has facilitated the G-Suite platform along with Google India as part of the 100-day programme of the state government. The privacy of students, teachers has been ensured in the online platform through dedicated and unique logins. Through this platform, teachers can directly interact with the students, whereas the students would be able to upload their class activities which can be evaluated by respective teachers in the same platform. The G-suite online platform is provided free of cost to the state. Sivankutty, Minister for General Education, will release the training modules and videos on Tuesday. APM Mohammed Hanish principal secretary, K.Jeevan Babu, DGE, K.Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE will be present.