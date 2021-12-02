STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC orders Thiruvananthapuram Corp to identify feeding points for stray dogs

The court issued the order after examining the report filed by the amicus curiae about the ABC facility at Vandithadam. 

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 06:09 AM

Stray dogs scrounge for food on a street in Karimnagar

Image used for representational purposes (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to take steps to identify suitable feeding points for community dogs within the corporation limits to minimise the danger of human-animal conflict in the region. The steps taken by the corporation in this regard should be reported before the court within three weeks, ordered a division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Gopinath P.

The court issued the order after examining the report filed by the amicus curiae about the ABC facility at Vandithadam. When the report came up for consideration, senior advocate N Nandakumara Menon, counsel for the corporation, informed the steps taken to improve the facility at the ABC centre.

He pointed out that steps have already been taken to improve the condition of the dogs housed in the kennels, by laying floor mats in individual kennels. It will also ensure that there is no crowding in kennels. At a meeting held on November 11, it was decided to constitute a monitoring committee and to provide professional training to the staff deployed at the centre. 

The court interacted with Dr Gopakumar, Health Officer of the corporation, and Dr Sreerag Jayan K S, veterinary surgeon, and they informed that the steps are also afoot for the construction of a new building to carry out ABC procedures and the said structure will be in place within three months.

