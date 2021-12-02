Ranjan Palit gets lifetime achievement award at IDSFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Director and cinematographer Ranjan Palit has been chosen for the lifetime achievement award instituted as part of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), to be held from December 9 to 14.

The award, presented for overall contribution in the field of documentary production, carries a purse of Rs 2 lakh and a citation. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the award during the inauguration of the 13th IDSFFK at Aries Plus theatre here on December 9. Ranjan has produced more than 100 documentaries in addition to 14 films and many advertisement films.