1,000 buses lying as scrap in various depots: KSRTC MD

KSRTC CMD Biju Prabakar has said that financial crisis and pandemic situation have limited the operations of low-floor buses.

Published: 04th December 2021 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC CMD Biju Prabakar has said that financial crisis and pandemic situation have limited the operations of low-floor buses. He was responding to the allegation of a badly maintained bus yard at Thevara where buses that were off the road have been parked.

“It is wrong to allege that the Volvo buses are in ruins because KSRTC is not operating them. Only 80 out of 190 buses are off the road. The 80 buses were given to KSRTC as part of JNNURM scheme between 2009-12 and are ill suited for our city roads,” said Biju Prabhakar. According to him, around 1000 buses are lying as scrap in various depots.

