Let Us Dream:  Loyola hosts community conference

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Loyola College of Social Sciences here hosted ‘Let Us Dream’ annual community conference on Saturday. The theme for this year’s conference was ‘Community collaboration in times of the pandemic.’ Three panel discussions focussing on social, health and education sectors were held. The conference was inaugurated by K R Jyotilal, principal secretary of the Transport Department. Social activists Tiffany Brar, Premkumar and Sonia George were part of the panel discussion.

The annual conference has been envisaged to provide a forum for professionals, scholars, and students to share ideas and challenges in their respective efforts. This year, the conference has been organised at two universities each in US and India. In India, the conference was organised at Jyoti Nivas College in Bengaluru and Loyola College, Trivandrum. The concept was put forward by Fr Lijo Thomas CMI and the conference was launched in 2017 at Louisiana Tech University, US.