Satheesan blames govt’s haste for Waqf Board row

This is the second consecutive day Satheesan had targeted the LDF government on the Waqf Board appointments. 

Published: 09th December 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan has alleged that the LDF government has been unnecessarily creating issues in the Waqf Board appointments. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Satheesan accused the government of showing haste in referring the appointments to the Public Service Commission which has led them to retreat now from their earlier stand.

This is the second consecutive day Satheesan had targeted the LDF government on the Waqf Board appointments. He recalled that when the Opposition had raised the issue in the assembly, Pinarayi was adamant to have it implemented. “Right from day one, the Opposition had been demanding that Waqf Board appointments should be made through a special board on the lines of Devaswom Board postings. It was the unnecessary interests of the LDF government which caused the unwarranted issue. I am surprised by their allegation that it was the IUML which had made communal comments,” said Satheesan. He alleged that the chief minister had been trying to defame the UDF and Congress with an agenda to satisfy some persons.

