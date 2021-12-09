Sweeping win for LDF in LSG bypolls

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Democratic Front had a sweeping win in the bypolls held to various local self-government wards in the district. Clenus Rosario of the CPM won from the Vettucaud ward of the city corporation. He defeated Berby Fernandes of the UDF by 1,490 votes. The LDF win in the city corporation ward gains significance as the by-election was held when the Left-run city corporation administration had come under the scanner following the tax scam. Opposition UDF and BJP had launched major protests against the corporation administration following the scam involving embezzlement of building tax collection.

The seat was previously held by the CPM. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of councillor Sabu Jose due to Covid. Rosario is a member of the national council and state committee of the CITU. He is also a leader of the Matsyathozhilali Federation.Nanduraj R P of the CPM won the Edakode division of Chirayinkeezhu block panchayat.The seat became vacant due to the resignation of O S Ambika who was elected to the assembly.