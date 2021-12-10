STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Bank AGM okays IT integration plan

The meeting adopted the auditor’s reports for 2020 and 2021 financial years and budgets for 2022 and 2023 fiscals.

Published: 10th December 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Bank

Kerala Bank

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual general meeting of Kerala Bank was held on Thursday. Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal presided over the online meeting. The bank decided to implement a comprehensive IT integration programme. The programme will bring in timely changes to the bank’s functioning, the president said in his address. “The integration will cover the Kerala Bank branches, primary credit cooperative societies and 51 urban cooperative banks,” he said.

The meeting adopted the auditor’s reports for 2020 and 2021 financial years and budgets for 2022 and 2023 fiscals. The president said he hoped the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank would join the Kerala Bank without delay. The meeting passed a resolution condemning the RBI’s public notice warning cooperative societies against using the term ‘bank’ in their names. Kerala Bank’s board of management chairman V Raveendran, director S Harisankar and CEO P S Rajan attended.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Bank Keral government
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp