Kerala Bank AGM okays IT integration plan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The annual general meeting of Kerala Bank was held on Thursday. Bank president Gopi Kottamurickal presided over the online meeting. The bank decided to implement a comprehensive IT integration programme. The programme will bring in timely changes to the bank’s functioning, the president said in his address. “The integration will cover the Kerala Bank branches, primary credit cooperative societies and 51 urban cooperative banks,” he said.

The meeting adopted the auditor’s reports for 2020 and 2021 financial years and budgets for 2022 and 2023 fiscals. The president said he hoped the Malappuram District Cooperative Bank would join the Kerala Bank without delay. The meeting passed a resolution condemning the RBI’s public notice warning cooperative societies against using the term ‘bank’ in their names. Kerala Bank’s board of management chairman V Raveendran, director S Harisankar and CEO P S Rajan attended.