STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two get 12-year rigorous imprisonment for keeping hashish oil

The two were arrested by the excise sleuths in 2010 from Power House road on the basis of a tipoff received by Inspector T Ajith Kumar.

Published: 11th December 2021 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions and District Court has sentenced two people, including a Tamil Nadu native, to undergo 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on them after they were found guilty of being in possession of 11 kg of hashish oil.

Sadiq, 40, of Thiruvattar, and Sabu Xavier, 41, a native of Idukki and a resident of Andhra Pradesh, were sentenced by judge A S Mallika under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The two were arrested by the excise sleuths in 2010 from Power House road on the basis of a tipoff received by Inspector T Ajith Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rigorous imprisonment HAS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp