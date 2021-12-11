Two get 12-year rigorous imprisonment for keeping hashish oil

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Additional Sessions and District Court has sentenced two people, including a Tamil Nadu native, to undergo 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on them after they were found guilty of being in possession of 11 kg of hashish oil.

Sadiq, 40, of Thiruvattar, and Sabu Xavier, 41, a native of Idukki and a resident of Andhra Pradesh, were sentenced by judge A S Mallika under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The two were arrested by the excise sleuths in 2010 from Power House road on the basis of a tipoff received by Inspector T Ajith Kumar.