Two Tamil Nadu women arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for theft

Selvi, 30, and Murukamma, 32, were arrested for stealing valuables from the bag of a passenger named Adheena while travelling in a private bus.

Published: 11th December 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have arrested two women from Tamil Nadu for allegedly stealing valuables from a bus passenger’s bag on Friday. Mettupalayam native Selvi, 30, and another Tamil Nadu native Murukamma, 32, who now resides in Punalur, were arrested for stealing valuables from the bag of a passenger named Adheena.

The incident happened at 10 am when Adheena was travelling from Kesavadasapuram towards ayurveda college in a private bus. When the bus reached Palayam, the two created a commotion near the victim and stole valuables from her bag. The two were apprehended after the incident came to the attention of the co-passengers.

TAGS
TamilNadu women arrested in Kerala Kerala police Thiruvananthapuram Contonment police
