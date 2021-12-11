Two Tamil Nadu women arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for theft

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cantonment police have arrested two women from Tamil Nadu for allegedly stealing valuables from a bus passenger’s bag on Friday. Mettupalayam native Selvi, 30, and another Tamil Nadu native Murukamma, 32, who now resides in Punalur, were arrested for stealing valuables from the bag of a passenger named Adheena.

The incident happened at 10 am when Adheena was travelling from Kesavadasapuram towards ayurveda college in a private bus. When the bus reached Palayam, the two created a commotion near the victim and stole valuables from her bag. The two were apprehended after the incident came to the attention of the co-passengers.