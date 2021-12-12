STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

National Lok Adalat orders Rs 27 crore to beneficiaries

On Saturday alone, 935 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat held in the district on the recommendation of the District Legal Services Authority.  

Published: 12th December 2021 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 01:53 AM   |  A+A-

Lok Adalat logo

Lok Adalat logo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Lok Adalat has settled 935 cases and ordered to give Rs 27 crore to beneficiaries in various cases. On Saturday alone, 935 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat held in the district on the recommendation of the District Legal Services Authority.  On the complaints of nationalised private banks, it was decided to settle payments to the tune of Rs 7,80,41301. 

A total of 467 complaints were settled.  A total of 412 cases related to Motor Vehicle Accident Dispute Resolution were settled.  The adalat ordered to pay a total of Rs 12,32,40500 and settled 451 pending cases.  In the special sitting held for petty cases in district magistrate courts in connection with the adalat, 10,167 cases were settled. A total fine of Rs 66,222,00  was levied. The adalat was conducted in full compliance with Covid norms. It was the second offline adalat after Covid spread.  A large number of people came to attend the adalat.

The adalat was held under the aegis of District Judge and District Legal Services Authority chairman P V Balakrishnan, secretary and Sub-Judge K Vidyadharan, Taluk Legal Services Committee chairman and  CBI Judge K Sanil Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Lok Adalat Legal Services Authority Kerala lok adalats
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp