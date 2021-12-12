National Lok Adalat orders Rs 27 crore to beneficiaries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Lok Adalat has settled 935 cases and ordered to give Rs 27 crore to beneficiaries in various cases. On Saturday alone, 935 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat held in the district on the recommendation of the District Legal Services Authority. On the complaints of nationalised private banks, it was decided to settle payments to the tune of Rs 7,80,41301.

A total of 467 complaints were settled. A total of 412 cases related to Motor Vehicle Accident Dispute Resolution were settled. The adalat ordered to pay a total of Rs 12,32,40500 and settled 451 pending cases. In the special sitting held for petty cases in district magistrate courts in connection with the adalat, 10,167 cases were settled. A total fine of Rs 66,222,00 was levied. The adalat was conducted in full compliance with Covid norms. It was the second offline adalat after Covid spread. A large number of people came to attend the adalat.

The adalat was held under the aegis of District Judge and District Legal Services Authority chairman P V Balakrishnan, secretary and Sub-Judge K Vidyadharan, Taluk Legal Services Committee chairman and CBI Judge K Sanil Kumar.