Cops plan 15-day Operation Trojan to rein in criminals in Thiruvananthapuram
Titled Operation Trojan, the drive will focus on taking stringent action against all goonda elements, drug peddlers and mafia gangs in the district.
Published: 15th December 2021 02:02 AM | Last Updated: 15th December 2021 02:02 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the capital district in the grips of gang war and murderous attacks by goondas, police have planned a 15-day special drive to crackdown on criminals.
Titled Operation Trojan, the drive will focus on taking stringent action against all goonda elements, drug peddlers and mafia gangs in the district. The first step will be to take action against anti-social elements, police said.
Police’s plan
- Prepare and update the list of goondas, history sheeters, accused in bodily offence cases and warrantees.
- All wanted persons in bodily offences cases, warrantees have to be arrested immediately.
- All goondas/history sheeters have to be physically checked. If required, they should be summoned to police station and their details collected.
- Security proceedings and proposals under KAAPA against deserving cases have to be initiated.
Action against drug peddlers
- Detection, seizure and arrests in NDPS & Abkari crimes. Identification and nabbing of drug peddlers, illegal sellers of alcohol & other psychotropic substances.
- Updating the details of drug peddlers in the jurisdiction of each police station. DySP DCRB have already been tasked to update the list of offenders in NDPS offences. Those names should be forwarded to SHOs.
- Special checkposts should be in place at all inter-state and inter-district border points and checking of vehicles only for the purpose of finding contraband substances, drugs, arms, currency or stolen vehicles.
Anti-narcotics force’s measures
- District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force to take preventive measures like conducting search and raids at suspected area.
- Regular checking at vulnerable locations and probable routes such as railway stations, bus stands and parcel services.
- Surprise checking at suspected long route buses heading to Idukki, Coimbatore, Goa and Orissa.
- Liaise with investigation team to ensure cases are properly investigated and efforts are taken to correct the chain.
- Surveillance/monitoring of previous accused in NDPS cases.
- SHO shall prepare a detailed list of drug peddlers involved in previous NDPS & Abkari cases and shall regularly verify the antecedents of these criminals.
- ACP special branch shall instruct his staff and collect information on drug peddlers and submit actionable intelligence.
- Close coordination should be maintained between various enforcement wings.