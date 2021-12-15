Thiruvananthapuram murder bid: Cops yet to trace three suspects

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three more suspects, who are involved in attempting to murder a 41-year-old man at Aralumoodu near Neyyattinkara late on Sunday, December 12, 2021, are still absconding. The Neyyattinkara police suspect that one involved in the crime is a juvenile, while two other accused are Renjith and Abhilash, both natives of Mulagumoodu Colony.

The accused barged into the house of Sunil, a resident of Mulagumoodu Colony on Thalayal Road, around 7pm on Sunday and hacked on his head after hurling abuses at him. Sunil, an autorickshaw driver, used to question the accused of their ganja abuse and trade of the contraband in the area.

On Sunday evening, Sunil warned the suspects that he would complain about it to the police. Sunil’s wife Mini and two children were present at home when the incident happened. He had 12 stitches on his head. However, his condition is stable and he is under treatment at the General Hospital at Neyyattinkara.

The police on Monday arrested Sreerag alias Nandu, 21, who has been remanded in judicial custody.

“Since the phones of the suspects are switched off, it is hard to trace them using signals of mobile towers. We are not ruling out the possibility of them escaping to Tamil Nadu. However, they will be brought to book soon,” said V N Sagar, Neyyattinkara inspector of police.