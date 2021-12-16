STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lulu Mall to be opened in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and other ministers are expected to attend the function. The mall will be open to the public from Friday. 

Published: 16th December 2021

Customers throng Lulu Mall in Kochi after it was reopened. (Photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city is all set to welcome the biggest mall in Kerala as Trivandrum Lulu Mall opens in the city. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the mall on Thursday at a function to be chaired by Opposition leader VD Satheesan. Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Shashi Tharoor, MP, and other ministers are expected to attend the function. The mall will be open to the public from Friday. 

"The mall has seen an investment of Rs 2,000 crore. The expense is fully utilised for presenting an international shopping experience for customers," the organisation said in a press note. The mall built in around 20 lakh square feet area is located near Technopark, Akkulam.

The 2-lakh square-feet hypermarket is an added attraction with high-level amenities and collections. With groceries, fresh fruits and vegetables, other essentials, bakery, organic food and health care product section, the hypermarket offers a host of options, the organisation has said. 

Apart from these, special sections have been arranged for Indian and Arabic food items. Products acquired from Kudumbashree are also made available at the hypermarket.

