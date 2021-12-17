Making way for a sustainable Christmas

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is another Christmas season amid the ongoing pandemic. However, the virus hasn’t dampened the festive spirit.

The houses are dotted with bright twinkling stars and fancy lights. However, what is exceptional is that many are going for greener and sustainable decor for Christmas.

From tree ornaments, string stars to DIY Christmas decor, women entrepreneurs in the city have already brought out a range of budget and eco-friendly decorations to deck up the houses this festive season.

Techie-turned-creative entrepreneur Priya Ann Varghese has been making handmade Christmas decor every year and has clientele from other states.

This year, she has come out with environment-friendly handmade Christmas decors. They include decorated metal lanterns with battery-operated candles, Christmas wreaths with fairy lights, pinecones, red bells, baubles, berries and tree ornaments.

“I started making hand crafted products last month. These products have many takers, especially Christmas wreaths. This year, I have introduced lanterns which are available in both small and big sizes.”

Highlighting the difficulty in getting raw materials, Priya says, “Most materials are sourced from Kochi, Chennai and New Delhi. I sourced some items like lanterns from Canada”.

She provides option for customising the wreaths. People can buy her products from her Instagram page @anzcreations.

Entrepreneur Bindu Joy also has a range of environment-friendly decor items. Bindu is against the use of single-use plastic and this is why she has been finding ways to replace it with other alternatives such as wood, paper etc.

This year, Bindu has brought out tree ornaments, stars, door hangings and Christmas village-themed designs made from scrap wood.

“Door hangings, tree ornaments and others are made using upcycled scrap wood. Demand for eco-friendly decors has increased recently. Since it is handmade, it takes more than two days to complete an order. But, there has been an overwhelming response from my customers,” says Bindu.