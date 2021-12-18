STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala agro food pro fair commences

The government’s focus is on strengthening the state’s industries by selecting and promoting one product from each district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :   The government’s focus is on strengthening the state’s industries by selecting and promoting one product from each district, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. “For this, a project list of enterprises will be made and these will be shared with entrepreneurs who can choose the project.

All support will be given by the government,” he said after inaugurating the fair ‘Kerala Agro Food Pro’ at the police parade ground at Thycaud. The thrust is on promoting entrepreneurship in the year 2022.The minister said that all efforts will be taken to enable entrepreneurship. 

