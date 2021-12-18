YWCA’s Christmas sale concludes

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) recently organised a Christmas sales expo at the YWCA Hall. The one-day expo featured around 20 stalls put by YWCA members and other small-scale women entrepreneurs across the city. 

According to YWCA president Mariam Jibu, the expo was a fund-raising event to support two charity initiatives of the organisation. “The stalls had products like homemade food delicacies, cloth lines, décor items, etc.

The sale expo was a relief for the small-scale entrepreneurs who were hit by the pandemic outbreak. We will utilise the profit for buying musical instruments for the special children at Different Art Centre in Magic Planet. We will contribute to Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology for aiding heart surgeries for the financially poor women,” she says.

