Tankers cash in on water shortage at Thiruvananthapuram district's Vizhinjam

Even after the locals approached the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to resolve the crisis, nothing has turned positive.

Published: 20th December 2021 02:43 AM

For representational purpose.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Acute water shortage has taken a beating on the residents, hotels and restaurants in the coastal region from Mulloor near Vizhinjam to Poovar in the district. Even after they approached the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to resolve the crisis, nothing has turned positive. In addition, there are many private water tankers distributing water at exorbitant rates.

For instance, a restaurant functioning at Chowara bought 2,000 litres of water on Sunday for  Rs 800. The restaurant owners have alleged that it could be a nexus between KWA and private water tanker lobbies. Meanwhile, the residents who don't have the financial capacity to purchase tanker water are bearing the brunt. Once the summer season comes, the crisis will be aggravated. 

"Even though we have approached the KWA several times to address the issue, there was no response from them. The shortage is mainly due to the frequent burst of drinking water pipelines, which has been always there for many years," said VR Vinodkumar, an ex-military officer who is running a restaurant at Chowara. 

"Recently, two motors which pumped the water got damaged and the water inflow stopped. When I contacted the KWA authorities to replace it with a standby motor, they said there is no fund. It is not only affecting the poor people, but also affects a larger portion of tourism areas from Vizhinjam to Poovar," he added. 

As many as 4,260 families in the locality suffer due to this. According to Joseph Riju, a resident, the private water tank operators charge Rs 7 to Rs 10 per pot of water. "Everyday, the residents have to stand in long queues to collect water from private parties, who are exploiting our situation. The government and the corporation should find answer to our long-standing needs. Though we have staged agitation many a time, it all went in vain," he said.

The local people said the coastal belt from Vizhinjam to Poovar was yet to reap the benefits of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). "Though the civic bodies promised to supply water, no water tanker has come here yet. This is sheer apathy," Wilfred, a local resident, said.

The situation is no different at Azhimala, Puthiyathura, Pulluvila and Pozhiyoor. Sicily, a fisherwoman residing in a thickly-populated area at Adimalathura, said there was frequent water shortage. "The water supply is getting disrupted at regular intervals. Moreover, the government has not kept its word to supply water in tankers," she said.

Nearly 40 years have passed since agitation were launched demanding proper water supply to the region. The Karichal water supply scheme was the first scheme the government implemented to address the grievance. But the people blocked the pumping after it was found that the water was polluted. The subsequent Vellayani Kayal-Vizhinjam scheme also shared the same fate.

Meanwhile, K Anju, assistant executive engineer (KWA, maintenance division), told The New Indian Express that lack of sufficient funds to fix standby motors for pumping of water was the main reason for the water scarcity. 

"The water scarcity remains an issue. We are doing periodical maintenance works to ensure a smooth water supply. But the damage occurs on and off which is the cause of the crisis there. The permanent solution is to introduce new drinking water supply schemes at the affected panchayats," she said, while dismissing allegations that the KWA was in nexus with private water tanker lobbies. 

