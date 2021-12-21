STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Soorya Festival returns after pandemic

The capital city is hosting the 44th edition of the Soorya Festival, a cultural fiesta for art enthusiasts and artists across the state and beyond.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is hosting the 44th edition of the Soorya Festival, a cultural fiesta for art enthusiasts and artists across the state and beyond. The fete, which is touted to be the longest arts festival in the world, will begin on Tuesday at the Ganesham auditorium at Thycaud. On Monday, a curtain-raiser for the 111-day festival was held at Tagore Theatre in Vazhuthacaud which was conceptualised and directed by the art connoisseur Soorya Krishnamoorthy. 

The mega show featured around 40 artists including singers and dancers and was a visual treat for the onlookers. Singers like Zia Ul Ha, Manacaud Gopan, Gayathri, and many more took part in this  show. Roopa Raveendran, Nandana Joson, Roshan Nazar danced to the tune of Ronnie Raphel, the music director of ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’. The dance piece was choreographed by Sreejith Shivanandan and Lithi Sreejith. 

According to the organisers, the new edition of the fest that comes after the pandemic is a relief for the artists across the country. “The annual fete was paused last year due to the pandemic. This year, it was launched as a mode to inspire more artists to take up art and come up with their creative output. Agni 2 was coined to inspire young artists in our society,” says one of the organisers of the event.

 In the coming days, the fest will pay tribute to late musicians Raveendran, Johnson, S P Balasubramaniam, and R D Burman. The event will kick off on Tuesday with Sugatham, in memory of late poet Sugathakumari. The ten-day tribute segment will include sessions on poetry, music, memorial lectures, talk festival, dance tribute, an exhibition of Odissi handicrafts, a short film on Sugathakumari and a Ramayanam session. The five-day Ramayana session will be moderated by CPI leader Mullakkara Ratnakaran and start on December 21. Oru Thai Nadam, a Mohiniyattam performance by Vidya Pradeep will be part of the memorial event on December 26. 

K Jayakumar, M G Sasibhushan, Alamcodu Leelakrishnan and Justice Kemal Pesha will deliver memorial lectures. The dance festival as part of the Soorya Festival titled Parampara will see classical dance performances in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak etc. Parshwanath Upadhye, Sruthy Gopal, Pratheeksha Kashi, T Reddi Lakshmi, Harita Thampan, actress Swasika Vijay and many more will perform at the fest. 

A ten-day dance and music fete dedicated to Travancore sisters Lalitha, Padmini and Ragini is also on the cards. Artists Neena Prasad, Shobhana, Rama Vaidyanathan, Janaki Rangarajan, Divya Unni, Stephen Devassi Umayalpuram and many more will be part of this. Other segments highlighted in the fest are Jalsa Ghar a Hindusthani and Ghazal concerts, Mohiniyattam festival, spiritual talks, short film festival, etc. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soorya Festival
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp