KWA to give 24-hour water supply in Vizhinjam on alternate days

On Monday, TNIE reported about the severe shortage of drinking water in the region and fleecing by private tanker operators.

Published: 22nd December 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

water scarcity

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To address the acute water shortage felt in Vizhinjam and Kovalam regions, Kerala Water Authority introduced a new system for providing round-the -clock water supply to affected areas in these regions on alternate days. 

On Monday, TNIE reported about the severe shortage of drinking water in the region and fleecing by private tanker operators. New arrangements will come into effect from Thursday, said a press note issued by KWA.  During the first 24 hours, drinking water will be supplied from Azhakulam tank to Vizhinjam Port, Kottappuram, Azhakulam and Mukkola region. 

In the next 24 hours, tankers will supply water at Venganoor panchayat and Kovalam, Vellar, Thiruvallam and Punchakkari wards of the city corporation. On Tuesday, KWA MD convened a meeting of executive engineers to discuss the issue. Currently, water from Vellayani lake is purified and supplied to these regions. With the number of residents in the region increasing in the past few years, there was a proportional increase in water connections and the KWA found it difficult to supply water to all consumers from Vellayani lake. 

The new arrangement is expected to solve the issue.  Around 4,270 families in the Kovalam - Vizhinjam belt have been facing water shortage. Locals alleged that private tankers charged Rs 7 to Rs 10 for a pot of drinking water. Restaurants in the area had to pay Rs 800 for 2,000 litres of water.

