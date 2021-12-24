It’s not fair! Gender discrimination high in Kerala college campuses

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Jeena S Raj, who stays at her college hostel in Sreekaryam, more than the rigid hostel rules, what’s more disturbing is the discrimination she and her fellow hostellers have to face everyday when compared to the men hostellers of the college.

“Though I study in a college which supports gender-neutrality, it is sad there are separate rules for women’s and men’s hostels. While male hostellers are permitted to stay out till 10pm, we have a curfew from 6.30pm. If we want to stay out beyond 6.30pm because of certain emergencies or important reasons, it is mandatory for us to take permission from the hostel and other higher authorities of the college. These restrictions cripple our fundamental rights and are forced on us,” says the MSW student.

Three years back, students from two colleges — Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur and the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram — had staged massive protests demanding the hostel curfew time for women to be extended. Based on this, the Kerala High Court in April 2019 had passed a ruling directing the colleges to extend the women’s hostel curfew to a reasonable time. Though some colleges had extended the hostel gate closure time to 9.30pm, the rigid curfew continues to be a bane for many students staying in other college hostels in the district.

Expressing her annoyance at a recent incident at her hostel, Gouri S Nath says, “Even our basic right to celebrate during certain occasions has been taken away from us. Recently, when the carol from the men’s hostel came to our hostel, we were instructed by the hostel authorities to maintain decorum and not dance. This has affected us emotionally as we aren’t even allowed to enjoy things like our opposite gender. Not just gender disparity, we have rigid rules which include not speaking with friends after 8.30pm and attending the prayer without any fail.”

Students say the restrictions are unreasonable, especially at a time when women are enjoying greater freedom. “We don’t get an opportunity to voice our concerns and what’s more irksome is how we have to always explain where we are and what we were doing when questioned by the authorities. We are forced to go for prayers and if we refuse, they complain to our parents. Due to these situations, many students have vacated the hostel before,” says K Anakha Soman.

While some teachers have disapproved of the hostel curfews and rigid rules implemented only in ladies hostels, others point out that these rules are made for the safety of the students. “The hostels are directly managed by the college management and there are certain rules which need to be followed. If the students can responsibly enjoy the freedom, it is not wrong. However, we often notice that freedom is misused. There is no restriction for them to go out shopping or hang out with their friends. But, by 6.30pm, they should reach the hostel,” said Shirley Stewart, associate professor and vice-principal at Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram.

However, Manoj Onadan, head of the history department, Government Women’s College, Vazhuthacaud, says, “In the university hostel, the curfew has been extended till 9.30pm. However, many other private hostels still have curfew till 6.30pm. This needs to be changed since it shows gender disparity. Students should be given the freedom to enjoy with their friends.”